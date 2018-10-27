Sheriff Asks That No Drones Be Flown In Search Area South Of Rock Springs

The search for missing Rock Springs hunter Terry Meador south of Rock Springs is underway again today, and Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell is urgently requesting that no one fly their privately-owned drones in the area.

Advertisement

“We’ve had a good number of inquiries and offers of help from drone owners, and we very much appreciate them, but a helicopter is part of the search effort now, and the presence of drones in the search area would create an extremely dangerous situation for the air crew,” he said.

The map graphic shown above depicts the area where Meador’s unoccupied truck was located about 35 miles generally south of Rock Springs between Red Creek and BLM Road Number 4405 where ground and air units are concentrating their search.

Advertisement

Lowell said he planned to release updated information on the search later today.