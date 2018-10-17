Sheriff Issues Warning About Obscene Telephone Calls

(Sweetwater County, WY – October 17, 2018) Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell issued a bulletin Wednesday afternoon about obscene telephone calls that may be targeting businesses.

Lowell said the caller contacts a business and asks that the secretary or receptionist assist him in locating an attorney. He then relates a story about being arrested when he was a teenager and sexually molested by a female officer.

The caller describes the bogus encounter in graphic detail and asks that the secretary or receptionist repeat the details back to him.

“This creep’s objective is to hear a woman describe the phony assault,” Lowell said. “That’s what he’s after.”

Lowell recommends that if a business or private individual receives such a call, make a note of the number, hang up, and notify authorities.