Sheriff Lowell vs. Chief Pacheco: Donation Deadline Extended

Sweetwater County will wait a little longer to find out which law official will rock pink hair (or no hair at all) as the deadline to donate to their breast cancer fundraiser has been extended.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco are competing head-to-head to see who can raise the most money for a team of local women who will walk in the Susan G. Komen three-day 60-mile walk in San Diego in November. To be eligible to walk in the event, each team member must raise $2300.

For this event, whichever official raises the least amount of money will choose to dye his hair pink or shave his head entirely.

Originally planned to last through September 7th, fundraiser organizers have extended the donation deadline until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13th. At that time, the winner will be announced during a special event at Dick Boettcher’s State Farm. The public is invited to attend the announcement event.

Following the announcement, the law official with the least amount of funds raised will schedule a time with local hair dresser Kathy Green.

Donations may be dropped off at Dick Boettcher’s State Farm Office at 906 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, or at Country Home Mortgage at 2001 Dewar Drive Suite 260. Donations may also be made at the law enforcement agency of choice or by contacting Toni VanValkenburg at 307-922-2146.