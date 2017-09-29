Sheriff And Others Serve It Up Today At Loves and Fishes Soup Kitchen

Rock Springs, Wyo. – Over 90 people enjoyed a hot lunch Friday at the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, which was prepared and served by volunteers at noon in Rock Springs. Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and members of the Sheriff’s Office command staff were among the volunteer cooks and servers. Pictured above from left to right, Sheriff Lowell, Connie Stokes, Wiley Morgan, and Captain Brett Stokes.

The Loafs and Fishes Soup Kitchen program was established in 1990 and provides hot lunches for the needy. Lunches are served Monday through Friday, rotating among churches in Rock Springs and Green River. The Soup Kitchen receives no government funding, operating on donations of money, food, and time donated by local businesses, churches, and individuals.