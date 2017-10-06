Sheriff Provides Update On Robbery Suspects Arrested In Rock Springs

Additional Idaho charges have been filed in the case of the three robbery suspects arrested in Rock Springs October 3, Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Friday.

Amber Spradling, 19, is now charged in Twin Falls, Idaho, with Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Cameron Courtright, 30, now also faces Idaho charges of Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Burglary. Colton Jeffress has already been charged in Idaho with Robbery and Parole Violation.

The three were arrested by county deputies and detectives near Wal-Mart in Rock Springs on Tuesday afternoon after Twin Falls, Idaho, authorities tracked them to this area.

A Kimber Pro Carry II semiautomatic pistol, used in the robbery and stolen from the victim, was recovered from the suspects’ vehicle.

Spradling has already been returned to Twin Falls; Courtright and Jeffress remain in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

The Idaho charges stem from a home invasion in Twin Falls Idaho.