Sheriff Provides Update on Voyeurism Investigation; Asks for Public’s Help

(Rock Springs / Green River, Wyo. – January 30, 2018) On Tuesday, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell provided updates to the voyeurism investigation that landed Ryan M. Flaten, 28, behind bars. Flaten faces, to date, a total of 16 counts of felony-grade Voyeurism.

Flaten was arrested in Lyman, Wyoming, on November 17, 2017, and charged with Voyeurism after a “GoPro” video camera was found in the public restroom of the Maverik Country Store in Lyman. A search of his residence recovered video devices and video footage of locations in Sweetwater County, which resulted in his Sweetwater County charges and arrest.

The Sweetwater County investigation has so far connected Flaten to video cameras hidden in a changing room at the Goodwill Store on Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, a restroom at Solvay Chemicals, west of Green River, and video footage of women inside several residences in Green River. Lowell said Tuesday that all victims that appear in the footage at the Goodwill Store, Solvay Chemicals, and the residences in Green River have been identified and interviewed.

The Sheriff’s Office has released nine photographs taken through the windows of residences believed to be in Sweetwater County and/or Uinta County and are working to identify them; the photos are stills from video footage.

“We are asking the public’s aid in identifying these locations,” Lowell explained. “Often a sketch or painting on the wall, shelves, appliances, or furniture are recognizable.”

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Rich Fischer, who is leading the investigation, through the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center in Green River at (307) 875-1400.