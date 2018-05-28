Sheriff Shares FBI Warning On Compromised Computer Routers/Network Devices

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is passing along a Federal Bureau of Investigation advisory warning of foreign compromise of computer routers and other networked devices.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Sunday:

“The FBI recommends any owner of small office and home office routers power cycle (reboot) the devices. Foreign cyber actors have compromised hundreds of thousands of home and office routers and other networked devices worldwide by using VPNFilter malware to target small office and home office routers. The malware is able to perform multiple functions, including possible information collection, device exploitation, and blocking network traffic.

“More information at https://www.ic3.gov/media/2018/180525.aspx ”