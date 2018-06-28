Sheriff Warns of Resurgent IRS Scams

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – June 28, 2018) Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell issued a warning Thursday about a resurgence of IRS scams circulating in Sweetwater County.

Lowell said one scam strategy is for people to call directly, falsely identify themselves as agents of the federal government – especially the Internal Revenue Service – and demand payment of (allegedly) delinquent income taxes Advertisement

In other instances, people receive recorded calls or direct calls that instruct them to call a certain number back. The men or women who answer the call will identify themselves as government agents and demand money. Oftentimes the callers threaten arrest.

Genuine communications from the IRS begin with a letter, not a phone call.

The Sheriff’s Office makes the following recommendations to those who receive such calls: If you actually owe on your federal income taxes or think you might owe, contact the IRS directly at 1-800-829-1040 to speak with a genuine official about your tax issues.

Advertisement

If you know you don’t owe any income taxes, call 1-800-366-4484 to report the caller to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.