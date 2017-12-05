Sheriff’s Deputies Graduate Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell offered his congratulations on yesterday to two deputy sheriffs who recently graduated the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy’s Basic Peace Officer Course.

Deputy Sheriffs Stephanie Cassidy and Leland “L.J.” Reese are shown above at the graduation ceremony at the Academy in Douglas with WLEA Director David Harris.

Peace Officer Basic (POB) is a 14-week, 598-hour course all peace officers hired in Wyoming must attend and complete within their first year of service. Lowell said the curriculum is a challenging one, and includes Wyoming criminal law and constitutional procedures, physical control skills, emergency vehicle operation, use of firearms, report writing, legal, moral, and ethical considerations, crime scene management, stress management, patrol procedures, domestic violence, interaction with the mentally ill, interview/interrogation techniques, traffic crash investigation, sexual assault and child abuse investigation, interpersonal communication, and courtroom testimony.

Both Cassidy and Reese first served the Sheriff’s Office as detention officers; Reese joined the agency in 2006, and Cassidy in 2013. They will now continue their service as patrol deputy sheriffs.