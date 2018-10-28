Sheriff’s K9 Unit Arrests Nevada Woman; Seizes Over 110 Pounds of Marijuana

Sweetwater County, WY – The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office’s released information late Saturday night about the latest drug seizure along Interstate 80. In a press release to Wyo4News, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell stated, “This latest drug seizure underscores Interstate 80’s use as a criminal enterprise corridor across Wyoming”.

Advertisement

Shekevia Michelle Kidd (above), 36, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested on Thursday, October 25th by a Sheriff’s Office K9 unit when she was found to be in possession of 113.5 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop on I-80 west of Rock Springs.

Kidd is the latest of some two dozen men and women arrested on Interstate 80 by County K9 teams since October of last year and charged with felony drug offenses. Over the course of a single year, deputies have seized well over half a ton of marijuana, liquid marijuana, dab (marijuana wax), heroin, and methamphetamine.

Advertisement

“There is a tremendous amount of money involved in drug trafficking along I-80,” Lowell said. “What our canine teams have seized since last October alone is worth well in excess of five million dollars. Those transporting the drugs are paid $7,000 to $15,000 or more per trip – that’s a lot of money for a few days of travel.”

In the release, Lowell further stated local deputies interact with state and federal law enforcement agencies when arrests are made; one seizure in Sweetwater County led ultimately to three marijuana groves being raided in Oregon, and another to a group involved in cocaine smuggling and firearms violations in Southern California.