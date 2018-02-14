Sheriff’s Office Continues to Seek Help From The Public in Voyeurism Case

(Rock Springs / Green River, Wyo. – February 14, 2018) On Wednesday the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office issued another request for the public’s help in an ongoing voyeurism investigation.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said that last month deputies arrested Ryan M. Flaten, 28, who currently faces a total of 16 counts of felony-grade Voyeurism charges in Sweetwater County. He is at this time free on a $25,000 bond.

During their joint investigation with the Lyman Police Department, Sweetwater County deputies came into possession of a number of videos and still photographs, including the three depicted here: one of a woman wearing a wide-brimmed hat, another of a boy in a swimming suit, and the third a family photo shoot . The photos of the woman wearing the hat and the boy in swimwear may have been taken in Green River in early June of 2017, at the Flaming Gorge Days Festival in the Park, or at the water park in Green River. The photograph of a family photo shoot was taken at Stratton Myers Park in Green River, probably in the summer of 2017. (The actual subject of the photograph does not appear in this shot. Investigators hope to identify and interview the family members who do appear, which would facilitate identification of that actual subject.)

Thanks to response from the public, a number of locations and people in photographs circulated in earlier media releases from the Sheriff’s Office have been identified.

“Lowell is asking that anyone with information about the identity of anyone in the photographs contact Sergeant Rich Fischer, who is leading the investigation, through the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center in Green River at (307) 875-1400.”