Sheriff’s Office Detective Honored

(Rock Springs, Wyo. – August 28, 2017) A Sheriff’s Office detective assigned to the Southwest Enforcement Team – Sweetwater County’s special multi-agency drug task force – was honored last week by the Utah Narcotic Officers Association.

Sheriff Mike Lowell, pictured above with the detective’s Citation of Honor, said the investigator was recognized for his work in a recent five-month-long drug trafficking investigation that resulted in major methamphetamine seizures and half a dozen federal indictments. Those indicted were part of a drug distribution ring bringing pound and kilo quantities of meth from Utah to Wyoming.

Lowell declined to identify the detective, citing security concerns.