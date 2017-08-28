(Rock Springs, Wyo. – August 28, 2017) A Sheriff’s Office detective assigned to the Southwest Enforcement Team – Sweetwater County’s special multi-agency drug task force – was honored last week by the Utah Narcotic Officers Association.
Sheriff Mike Lowell, pictured above with the detective’s Citation of Honor, said the investigator was recognized for his work in a recent five-month-long drug trafficking investigation that resulted in major methamphetamine seizures and half a dozen federal indictments. Those indicted were part of a drug distribution ring bringing pound and kilo quantities of meth from Utah to Wyoming.
Lowell declined to identify the detective, citing security concerns.
Be the first to comment on "Sheriff’s Office Detective Honored"