Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell issued a bulletin this morning that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating a gunshot homicide at a residence north of Rock Springs reported at about 4:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

Lowell said a man is in custody, charged with the shooting. No additional suspects are being sought.

The Sheriff’s Office will release additional information later today, Lowell said.

The Sweetwater County Detention Center’s arrest reports show a Rock Springs man was arrested yesterday for involuntary manslaughter. Stephen Jeffrey Taranovich, 41, was booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center and is expected to appear in Rock Springs Circuit Court. At this time, the court does not have charging documents available with additional information on the case. Taranovich is expected to make his initial appearance in court tomorrow.

We will provide more information when it is made available.