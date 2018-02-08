Sheriff’s Office Investigating Incident at Lincoln Middle School

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred at a Lincoln Middle School dance in Green River on February 2.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said patrol deputies responded to a report of one student assaulting another at the dance, causing injury.

Lowell declined to release the names of anyone involved or interviewed, as the investigation involves juveniles.

“Our investigation is nearly complete, and we will be submitting our reports to the County Attorney’s Office for review very soon,” Lowell said.