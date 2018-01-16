Sheriff’s Office Issues Advisory On Working Sheep Dogs

(Rock Springs, Wyo. – January 16, 2018) The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office issued an updated advisory Tuesday concerning working sheepdogs.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said one male Great Pyrenees, a large breed favored by sheepherders, was recently picked up in the Jamestown area west of Green River and another north of Rock Springs in the vicinity of the Stassinos Ranch Road and brought to city animal shelters by well-meaning people who believed they had been abandoned.

As is often the case, these particular dogs were not abandoned or dumped, however; but we’re working sheepdogs.

County Animal Control Officer Chris Thomas explained the situation: “People pick these dogs up and bring them in with the best of intentions, but once these dogs are removed from their working environment and brought into town, they quickly lose their herding skills and their owners usually don’t want them back. It creates a serious problem.”

Officials ask that people encountering large dogs in remote areas not pick them up or feed them, but note their location and notify the Sheriff’s Office. A County animal control officer can then go to the scene, assess the situation, and take appropriate action.