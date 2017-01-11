Sheriff’s Office Lifts No Unnecessary Travel Advisory

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the County Department of Public Works has lifted the advisory recommending no unnecessary travel north of Rock Springs along the corridor formed by Yellowstone Road and south of Rock Springs in the area of Arrowhead Springs.

Officials said county crews have worked since this morning to clear out snowdrifts and driving conditions have improved considerably, but warn that drivers – particularly in these areas – remain alert and exercise caution while traveling in the current inclement weather.

For road conditions along state highways in Sweetwater County and throughout the state, current information is available online on the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s website at www.wyoroad.info/