Sheriff’s Office receives “Hometown Heroes” cookies from Girl Scouts

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – June 26, 2018) Rock Springs Girl Scout Troop 1766 presented the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office with an assortment of Girl Scout cookies Monday.

Troop Leader Sandra Trautman said the cookies were gifted to the Sheriff’s Office as the Troop’s annual “Donate to Our Hometown Heroes” project. Last year the Sheriff’s Office prepared a special hands-on demonstration of fingerprinting and other evidence collection tasks for Troop 1766 and several Cub Scouts.

Sheriff Mike Lowell accepted the cookies on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and conveyed the agency’s thanks. “Especially for the thin mints,” he said. “Everyone especially likes those.”