Sheriff’s Office Relocates Civil Process Office

(Rock Springs / Green River, Wyo. – January 11, 2018) Due to budget reductions and a reduced civilian staff, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Civil Process Office has been moved from its previous location at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River to the Sweetwater County Detention Center west of Rock Springs on U.S. Highway 191 South.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said that while the Civil Process Office’s telephone number – (307) 872-3866 – remains the same, its fax number is now (307) 352-4905. The new mailing address is as follows:

Civil Process Office

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

50140 Highway 191 South

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Those who wish to deal with matters in person at the Civil Process Office, including motor vehicle certificates of sale (commonly known – though erroneously – as “Sheriff’s Titles,”) eviction notices, and making arrangements for process service, will need to go to the new location.