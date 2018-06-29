Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help in Identifying Gunfire Vandalism Suspect

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a gunfire vandalism. Advertisement

Sheriff Mike Lowell said that at about 10:40 AM on June 28th, the LR Computer Services radio tower west of Clearview Acres atop White Mountain was shot up. Deputy Sheriff Marie Mammano was assigned the investigation, and secured surveillance video footage of the suspect, a young man, probably in his late teens, wearing a black shirt with white writing on the front, faded ripped skinny jeans, black skater shoes, light blue or gray flat-brimmed hat with blue, black, and white lettering on it. The suspect's vehicle is red four-wheeler that has a blue sticker on the side.

Some of the video surveillance footage is shown here; the suspect can be seen handling a small pistol.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (307) 875-1400. Calls will be handled with discretion.