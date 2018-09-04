Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help in Identifying Hit-and-Run Driver

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run suspect.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said that at about 4:58 AM on August 31, a pickup truck backed into a pole at the Self-Assured Storage Lot at 93 Purple Sage Road west of Rock Springs. The driver of the vehicle used the keypad at the storage lot and his image was caught on the facility’s video surveillance system.

The image is shown here. Lowell asks that anyone with information about him contact the Sheriff’s Office at (307) 875-1400. Calls will be handled with discretion.