Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help In Identifying Tire Thief Suspect

(Rock Springs / Green River, Wyo. – January 17, 2018) The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying a suspect in a Wamsutter tire theft.

According to Sheriff Mike Lowell, six new Bridgestone semi-tractor and trailer tires, (two 295/75R22 R283As and four 295/75R22 R197s), worth over $3,000 were recently stolen from the mechanic’s shop at Love’s Truck Stop in Wamsutter.

The suspect, who can be seen in the following stills from Love’s video surveillance system, is a white male of at least middle age wearing denim pants, sports shoes, a dark hoodie, and a ball cap.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Matt Wharton through the Combined Dispatch Center at (307) 875-1400.