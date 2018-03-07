The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a training exercise at the former Bank of the West building on Center Street in Rock Springs tomorrow.
Sheriff Mike Lowell said the exercise will probably extend through the day and will involve the presence of uniformed deputies and emergency vehicles.
“We want to avoid confusion and misinterpretation that this is an actual event,” he said. “This will be a training session only, with no cause for concern.”
Be the first to comment on "Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Training Exercise in Rock Springs"