Sheriff’s Office To Meet Tomorrow To Evaluate Search For Meador

November 12, 2018

Terry Meador of Rock Springs. Photo courtesy of SCSO.

According to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Dick Blust, there will be an in house meeting tomorrow, November 13th, to discuss how to move forward with the search for Rock Springs man Terry Meador.

 

Blust said, “Sheriff Lowell and the command staff will evaluate the search effort thus far, which has encompassed well over 60 miles. They will then evaluate where we go from here.”

 

 

For more information on this story click here.

