Sheriff’s Office Warns of IRS Phone Scam

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office issued an updated warning Thursday about a resurgent scam circulating in the county.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said the Sheriff’s Office has taken numerous reports from people who have received telephone calls from men and women claiming to be agents of the Internal Revenue Service, demanding payment of (allegedly) delinquent income taxes.

The pattern is for the caller to insist on prompt payment through a credit or debit card. If the person called refuses or begins asking questions, the caller often threatens a visit from law enforcement, arrest, arrest of a spouse, a driver’s license revocation, or seizure of property.

The callers use fake names, such as “Officer John Johnson.” They may even know the last four digits of their intended victim’s Social Security number, all in an effort to make the swindle sound more convincing.

Genuine communications from the IRS begin with a letter, not a phone call. Other tipoffs that such calls are a scam include the following:

– Recitation of the bogus IRS agent’s badge number.

– During the call, the sound of other, similar conversations can be heard in the background.

– The caller becomes rude and hostile and hangs up.

– Follow-up calls from a different person also claiming to be an IRS agent.

Lowell said that lately, the swindlers are leaving recorded messages, demanding callbacks.

Authorities make the following recommendations to those who receive such calls: If you actually owe on your federal income taxes or think you might owe, contact the IRS directly at 1-800-829-1040 to speak with a genuine official about your tax issues.

If you know you don’t owe any income taxes, call 1-800-366-4484 to report the caller to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

Lowell made a special appeal to those who have family members who are elderly.

“These con artists prey particularly on seniors,” he said. “Please pass our warning along to them, and help keep them from becoming victims.”