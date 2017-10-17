Sheriff’s Office Warns of Western Union Advanced Fee Scam

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell today warned county residents of an email scam in current circulation.

People in Green River have reported receiving an email purporting to be from Western Union, which claims they are receiving a total sum of $1.5 million dollars from a non-existent 2016 “poverty alleviation program.” According to the message, “winners” will be paid in daily installments of $7,600 via Western Union.

“This is a scam,” said Lowell. “These emails are not from Western Union and no one has won anything.”

Lowell described the emails as a typical “advance payment” scam. Those who fall for the ruse call the number shown in the email as a “24 hour help line,” where they are informed they must make an “advance payment” (usually of $7,000 – $8,000) to cover taxes, processing, filing fees, etc., before they can receive their “prize.” Once the money has been sent and the con has run its course, the criminals are gone and so is the victims’ money.

Cybercriminals often make matters even worse by collecting victims’ personal and financial information during the course of the ripoff, supposedly to verify their identities and facilitate transfer of the bogus prize money.

The phony email is shown above. Authorities note that it uses the Western Union logo and is a distinctive yellow color, both of which are designed to make it look more convincing.

“If you receive one of these emails, simply delete it,” said Lowell. “Do not open any attachments and do not respond to it.”

For more information on this and many other fraud schemes, law enforcement officials recommend the FBI website at http://www.fbi.gov/scams-safety/fraud