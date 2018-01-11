Shirley Perry (June 25, 1923-January 7, 2018)

Shirley Perry, 88, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018, at Cedarwood Assisted Living in Sandy, Utah. She was a long time resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was born on June 25, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Melvin Butcher and Lovena Schofield Butcher.

Mrs. Perry attended schools in Salt Lake City, Utah

.

She married Charles Perry on November 4, 1946, they had three sons and later divorced.

Mrs. Perry was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad as a clerk for over twenty years. She retired in April of 1990.

Mrs. Perry was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Her interests included spending time with her family, being in the Young at Hearts Senior Citizens Band and polka dancing.

Survivors include three sons, Rick Perry and wife Tammy of Green River, Wyoming, Randy Perry and wife Deanna of Mesquite, Nevada, and Robert Perry and wife Marcia of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, two brothers, Jerry Butcher and wife Patricia of Green River, Wyoming and Dennis Butcher and wife Lola Leeds, Utah, four sisters Sherrie Zenger and her husband Ace Clearfield, Utah, Patricia Davies and husband Walter of Salt Lake City, Utah, Susan Whitehead of Salt Lake City, Utah and Bonnie Bingham of Riverton, Wyoming, ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, Glen Butcher, Norman Butcher, Lloyd Butcher, Donald Butcher, David Butcher and Larry Butcher, two sisters, Maxine Yeager and Joyce Ward.

Pending Services