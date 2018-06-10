Shots fired, man arrested in Clearview Acres

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – June 10, 2018) A Rock Springs man was arrested by county deputies and charged with multiple counts of Reckless Endangering after a gunfire-related incident west of Rock Springs early Saturday morning. Advertisement

According to Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell, deputies responded early Saturday morning to a report of suspicious activity involving two residences in Clearview Acres, where they discovered numerous bullet holes in one of them fired from the inside out.

During their investigation, deputies encountered 39-year-old Scott Moore. Moore said he thought he fired “a total of ten rounds” from inside his residence with a 9mm pistol.

Moore was taken into custody without incident. Investigating deputies recovered a Ruger 9mm pistol and four rifles, and collected a number of expended 9mm cartridge cases from Moore’s home.

No one was injured during the course of the incident. Lowell said Moore will have an initial court appearance Monday or Tuesday and remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center,