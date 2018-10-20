Latest

“Shredding For A Cure” Community Shredding Event Tomorrow

October 19, 2018

 

Memorial Hospital Foundation will be hosting a Community Shred Day, “Shredding For A Cure” tomorrow, October 20 from 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County front parking lot.

 

Shredding services will be available to the public for a suggested donation of $10 per box.  Items can include scam mailings, bills, banking statements, credit card offers and more.  In addition, TacoTime will be providing a free breakfast burrito to the first 50 people who pring a box of documents.

 

 

All proceeds from the event will go towards the purchase of a 3D Mammography Unit.

 

