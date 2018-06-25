Shrine Circus 2018 To Be At Sweetwater Events Complex Tomorrow

Tomorrow the Sweetwater Events Complex will be hosting The Jordan World Circus in Rock Springs. The event will have two different times of attendance, one will be at 2pm will the second show will start at 7pm.

The circus show will bring many different things such as aerial acts, animal attractions including Tigers and Elephants and the children will have the opportunity to pet many different types of animals.

The first show will be at 2pm to 4pm and the second show will start at 7pm and go until 9pm.