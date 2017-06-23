Shrine Circus Coming To RS On June 27th

The Shrine Circus is coming back to Rock Springs on June 27th at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena. This is a professional circus from Jordan World Circus.

Two shows will be available that day starting at 2 pm and 7 pm.

Adult tickets will be available at the door. Children’s tickets, which were purchased by area merchants, were delivered to the schools in May. If a child does not have a ticket, according to Bob Spicer of the local Shriner’s organization, “No child will be turned away.”

The last couple of year’s the circus has seen a full house so it is advised that participants show up early for the best seating.

Proceeds from the circus benefit the Shriner’s Hospital, including transportation. The RS Shrine Club will make large donations, as needed, when funds are available. This includes purchase of surgical table, trikes and wheelchairs for individual patients.