Single Engine Plane Crash At Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport

Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport Manager Devon Brubaker has released the following statement on the plane crash which occurred today.

Operations are running normally after a small aircraft crashed while approaching Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport ( RKS ) at approximately 3 :00 PM on November 15, 2017 . The single – engine Cessna 207 was resting alongside HWY 370 approximately 2 miles from the airfield wh en airport’s A ircraft Rescue Firefighters arrived on scene. There were four passengers including the pilot onboard at the time of the accident. Three passengers were transported t o Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.