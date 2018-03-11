Six Cowboy Wrestlers Get Their NCAA Championship Seedings

Indianapolis, IN – Six Cowboy grapplers have learned their seed and first round opponent for Thursday, Friday and Saturdays NCAA Championships in Cleveland.

Top-ranked Bryce Meredith has earned the number one seed at 141 pounds, while Montorie Bridges (pictured above) at 133 pounds earned the number eight seed. Archie Colgan, 157 pounds enters the champions are the ninth seed and Branson Ashworth at 165 pounds is seeded number 14. At 149 pounds, Sam Turner and 184 pounder Chaz Polson are both unseeded.

It will be the third championships for Meredith, second for Ashworth and Colgan, and first for Bridges, Polson and Turner. It’s also the 25th time that Wyoming will send at least five wrestlers to the National Tournament. UW finished tied for 21st at last year’s NCAA Championships.

The three-day NCAA Wrestling Championships will begin Thursday with championship matches taking place Saturday evening.

Wyoming Opening Round

133: No. 8 Montorie Bridges v. Ben Thornton (Purdue)

141: No. 1 Bryce Meredith v. Colton Schilling (Cal Poly)

149: Sam Turner v. No. 16 Alfred Bannister (Maryland)

157: No. 9 Archie Colgan v. Hunter Willits (Oregon State)

165: No. 14 Branson Ashworth v. Connor Flynn (Mizzou)

184: Chaz Polson v. No. 7 Taylor Venz (Nebraska)