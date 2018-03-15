Six Cowboy Wrestlers Start Their NCAA Championship Quests Today

Six Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers start competition today at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Pokes Bryce Meredith will enter the tournament as the number one seed at 141 pounds. Montorie Bridgers is the eight seed at 133 pounds with Archie Colgran seeded number nine at 157 pounds.

Branson Ashworth is the 14th seed at 165 pounds. Sam Turner at 149 pounds and Chaz Polson at 184 pounds both enter the championship unseeded. The tournament will run through Saturday.

Here are the Cowboy’s opening round matches:

133 – Montorie Bridges vs. Ben Thorton (Ohio State)

141 Bryce Meredith vs. Colton Schilling (Cal Poly)

149 – Sam Turner vs. Alfred Bannister (Maryland)

157 – Archie Colgan vs. Hunter Willits (Oregon State)

165 – Branson Ashworth vs. connor Flynn (Missouri)

184 – Chaz Polson vs, Taylor Venez (Nebraska)