Six Cowboys Score In Double Figures In Pokes Home Win

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowboys had six players score in double-figures and dished out 25 assists on 30 baskets in a 89-75 win over San Jose State Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium.

Wyoming (17-10, 8-6 MWC) connected on 16 three pointers in the contest which ties for the third most in a single game in school history. They also broke the school record in three point shot attempts with 42.

“It always looks good when shots are going in, but what I was most pleased with was how we got those shots and that speaks to our 25 assists today,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “We had guys penetrating and making plays and then kicking the ball out to guys who were ready to shoot the basketball. I thought we did a great job of moving the ball today, and certain times during the game I thought we did a good job of defending, as well.”

The Cowboys led 45-37 at the half and led by as many as 18 points in the second half.

Senior forward Hayden Dalton recorded a career-high six three pointers on his way to scoring 22 points. He also added 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season and 22nd of his career. Justin James added 17 points. Alan Herndon had 15 points with Cody Kelly, Hunter Malonado Alexander Aka Gorski each with 11 points.

The Pokes return to action on Tuesday night hosting New Mexico ( at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.