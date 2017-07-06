Sixth Annual Plein Air Event to Benefit Park Programs

MOOSE, WY-Grand Teton National Park will serve as both the location and inspiration for the sixth annual Plein Air for the Park fine art exhibition.

Grand Teton Association, Rocky Mountain Plein Air Painters, and Grand Teton National Park are welcoming 40 professional artists from across the United States to capture the spectacular Teton landscape, wildlife, and wildflowers on canvas beginning July 3. For the next two weeks, the painters will host a number of demonstration sessions and events, all of which are free and open to the public.

The culmination of the Plein Air for the Park event is an art show and sale which runs from noon Wednesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m. in the gallery of the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose. The art sale includes an opening gala reception in the same location on Wednesday, July 12, at 7:00 p.m.

The final event will be a quick draw demonstration at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Menor’s Ferry in Moose. Park visitors and local residents are invited to watch paintings created from start-to-finish. Immediately following the quick draw, paintings may be purchased for a fixed-price between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. in the courtyard of the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center.

Approximately forty percent of the sale proceeds from this event benefit the Grand Teton Association, which funds ongoing educational, interpretive, and scientific programs in support of Grand Teton National Park. To date, Plein Air for the Park has raised over $100,000. More information about the event can be found at www.pleinairforthepark.org.

Other Events:

Artists in the Environment. Saturday, July 8, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Menor’s Ferry. Event artists will

offer painting demonstrations and an informal discussion.

Painting on the Square Group Demonstration. Tuesday, July 11, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Jackson Town Square. Event artists will gather to offer painting demonstrations and interact with the public.

Morning with the Masters Youth Mentoring. Thursday, July 13, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Schwabacher’s Landing. Master artists will pair up with aspiring young adult artists for a morning of painting, mentoring, critique, and one-to-one instruction.

Painting on the Commons Group Demonstration. Friday, July 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Teton Village Commons. Selected event artists will offer painting demonstrations and interact with the public.

Painting on the Mountain Group Demonstration. Friday, July 14, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the top of Bridger Gondola in Teton Village. Selected event artists will offer painting demonstrations and interact with the public.