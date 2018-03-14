SKYWARN Spotter Training In Green River Tomorrow

The National Weather Service Riverton Office is hosting a free spring storm spotter training class in Green River tomorrow. The SKYWARN Spotter Training is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 15th at the Western Wyoming Community College Green River Campus room 211. The class lasts approximately one and a half hours.

The National Weather service relies on trained volunteers to provide information when severe storms and tornadoes are in the area. These trained spotters volunteer their time to learn about severe weather and how to detect it. Weather reports from these trained volunteers are used in conjunction with Doppler Radar to issue warnings and alerts on severe weather like tornadoes, flooding, and thunderstorms.

To get involved with the spotter program and learn more about severe weather, you can visit the free community spotter training talk.

For more information, visit weather.gov/riw/ or contact Tim Troutman at Tim.Troutman@noaa.gov.