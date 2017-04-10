Slash Pile Burns Scheduled At Lousy George and Currant Creek Ridge Juniper Projects

The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District will burn slash piles at locations about 60 miles to the south/southwest of Rock Springs April 11th through the 22nd.

Slash piles will be burned in the Lousy George and Currant Creek Ridge Juniper projects located about two miles south of the Currant Creek Ranch.

The prescribed burn will improve wildlife habitat, increase livestock forage and distribution, enhance rangeland vegetation health, reduce hazardous fuels, open areas to new grasses and forbs, and dispose of slash. Burning piles will also reduce existing fuel loads and improve fuel breaks to reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfires.