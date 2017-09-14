Enzi Introduces Small Business Health Plans Bill

The following is a press release from Senator Mike Enzi’s Office:

Washington, D.C. – In a continuing effort to improve America’s health care system, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., introduced legislation today that would allow small businesses to work together to provide better health care for their employees.

The Small Business Health Plans bill would allow multiple small businesses to pool their employees, across multiple states, for the purpose of purchasing health insurance coverage for their employees in a large group market. By banding groups of small businesses together, it would provide them with greater negotiating power for better prices and greater benefits for their employees, Enzi said.

“I have heard from small businesses for years regarding the need for greater flexibility and more options for providing health insurance coverage to their employees,” Enzi said. “Cost is clearly an issue when purchasing health insurance, so we need to find ways to help them get lower prices. Small businesses make up about 99 percent of all employers and this legislation would provide them with the negotiating power that they could never have on their own, which in turn benefits their employees.”

As the backbone of many communities around Wyoming, Enzi also noted the importance of supporting small businesses so they can thrive and continue to grow our economy.