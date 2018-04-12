Smoke Alarms To Be Installed For Free In Sweetwater County; Kick Off Event Tomorrow

More than 200 smoke alarms will be installed in Sweetwater County homes as part of the American Red Cross of Wyoming’s Sound the Alarm campaign.

A launch event will take place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. tomorrow (Friday, April 13) at White Mountain Library. During the event, organizers will provide details on their national home fire safety campaign along with registration information.

The launch event will also provide a time for volunteers to sign up for the event.

American Red Cross representatives will return on Saturday, May 12 to install free smoke alarms in homes throughout Rock Springs and Green River.

Currently, approximately 25 to 30 homes have registered for the program. Organizers hope to register 75 to 100 homes.

About 10 volunteers are currently signed up to help during the event. American Red Cross of Wyoming hopes to have a total of 30 to 40 volunteers.

For more information, contact Lauren Kenney at (307) 214-1856; lauren.kenney@redcross.org.