Smoke Over Sweetwater County From Wildfires In Nevada And Idaho

Residents of Sweetwater County have noticed an increase of smoke in air recently.

According to Sweetwater County Fire Warden, Mike Bournazian, the smoke that residents are seeing, and smelling is coming from four wildfires that are currently burning in Southern Idaho and Northeastern Nevada.

These four wildfires are large enough that satellites are able, in some cases, to see the smoke and the blackened burned areas.

The Roosters Comb Fire, is the fire that the majority of the smoke is coming from. As of Monday evening had burned approximately 25,000 acres 17 miles northeast of Battle Mountain, Nevada. The fire is spreading rapidly through grass, sagebrush, and pinyon-juniper.

The Loveridge Fire, which is 18 miles south of Mountain Home, Idaho, has burned over 38,000 acres.

