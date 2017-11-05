In The Snow Cowboys Win Border War With Fourth Quarter Comeback

Laramie, WY – There have been many memorable games in the 109-year history of “The Border War” and on Saturday night, another memory was made as the Wyoming Cowboys came from behind to capture a 16-13 victory in a game played in a snowstorm in Laramie.

With a little over seven minutes to go in the game, Colorado State held a 13-9 lead and had the ball at the Wyoming 35-yard line, facing a 4th down and six. The Rams decided to go for it on fourth down, but Wyoming’s defense came up with a huge stop as defensive end Carl Granderson and nose tackle Javaree Jackson tackled running back Rashaad Boddie two yards short of the first down at the Wyoming’s 31-yard line.

The Cowboys took possession of the ball with 7:09 remaining and facing the challenge of going 69 yards to take the lead.

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen hit fullback Drew Van Maanen for a 17-yard gain on first down, moving the ball to the Wyoming 48. Redshirt sophomore Kellen Overstreet, who did not have a carry entering the fourth quarter, was inserted into the lineup and on his first carry gained 16 yards to the CSU 36-yard line. At the end of the run, Colorado State was called for a face-mask penalty, moving the ball to the Colorado State 21. Overstreet would gain four and three yards on the next two plays.

On a third and three from the CSU 14, Allen carried for five yards to make it first and goal from the nine. Allen would keep the ball on the next play and gain six down to the three-yard line. Overstreet would carry the last three yards on the seventh play of the drive, to give Wyoming its only lead of the game at 15-13. Cowboy place-kicker Cooper Rothe hit the extra point to make it 16-13, with 4:21 left in the game.

The Cowboy defense would hold CSU on their ensuing position causing the Rams to punt the ball back to the Pokes with 2:31 to go in the game. Wyoming would get a first down in their position allowing them to run out the clock and gain the victory.

Wyoming ended the game with 294 yards of total offense to Colorado State’s 345. There was only one turnover in the game, a Wyoming fourth-quarter fumble. It was the first time this season that Wyoming won a game without winning the turnover battle. The Cowboy defense held CSU 154 yards under its league-leading 499.0 yards of total offense entering the game, and held the Rams to only 13 points — 20 points under its season scoring average of 33.2.

The victory by the Cowboys gave them their second consecutive win over the Rams and gave UW a two-game lead in the Bronze Boot portion of the series, now leading 26-24. The overall series between the two teams now stands at 46 wins for the Cowboys, 58 for CSU and five ties.

Wyoming is now 4-1(6-3 overall) in the Mountain Division of the MWC, putting them alone second place. Boise State, at 5-0, is the division leader. The Broncs defeated Nevada 41-14 on Saturday. CSU drops to 4-2 in the conference race and 6-4 overall

Wyoming will go on the road next Saturday to play the Air Force Falcons (3-2 MWC, 4-5 overall). Air Force lost 21-0 to Army yesterday in a non-conference game. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. and will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 Jack FM beginning at 7:00 p.m.