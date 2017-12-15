Snow Expected To Impact Travel

Rock Springs, Wyo.—The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning travelers that snow is expected in Western Wyoming and this weekend, causing high travel impacts and dangerous road conditions.

“So far, we haven’t seen as much snow as last year during this time, so WYDOT would like to remind drivers that even an inch or two of snow can be dangerous and we encourage drivers to use caution when traveling,” WYDOT Public Relations Specialist Stephanie Harsha said.

If you must travel, WYDOT is offering these winter driving tips:

• First and foremost, wear your seatbelt. It will save your life.

• Reduce your speed and increase your following distance of other cars.

• Do not brake or accelerate rapidly, increase or decrease your speed gradually.

• Make sure your vehicle is in top operating condition.

• Let someone know when you leave and when you’ll arrive at your destination.

• Keep your gas tank full of fuel.

• Drivers of some vehicles may want to carry tire chains.

• And, know before you go. For Wyoming road conditions this winter, call 511, or log on to www.wyoroad.info or download the WYDOT app.

WYDOT is also asking the public to be aware of their snow plows out working on the highways. When crews are working the roads, the trucks will display amber, red and blue flashing lights that are mounted on top of the cab and on the back of the sanders.

“We already have had one plow hit this year,” Harsha said.

To aid our maintenance teams and add to safety, variable speed limit signs are posted across Interstate 80, to slow traffic when conditions deteriorate, in order to provide a more safe traffic flow.

“WYDOT and Highway Patrol would also like to remind travelers that those changing limits are not suggested speeds, and those speeds will be enforced and drivers can and will be ticketed for exceeding them,” Harsha said.

If conditions become exceedingly detrimental to travel, WYDOT will not hesitate to close roads to traffic until they can be reasonably safe to travel. Every effort is made to keep high priority roads, such as Interstate 80, open to travel, in order to continue the flow of economic goods and services, to avoid hindering public travel as much as possible.

“Winter maintenance is and always will be a great challenge, but the crews at the Wyoming Department of Transportation have and will continue to pursue the best possible ways to combat the brutal Wyoming winters and provide a safe, efficient transportation system for its users,” Harsha said.

For information about road conditions and closures, visit www.wyoroad.info.