Snow Expected Thursday Through Saturday: Hunters Asked To Plan Ahead

The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has issued a special weather statement warning of a “white storm system” coming to Wyoming Thursday night through Saturday.

A major change to cold and wet conditions is expected with snow in high elevations.

In two separate special weather statements, the National Weather Service warns of dropping temperatures with snow hitting the highest peaks Thursday and Thursday night. On Friday, snow may fall in lower elevations.

Snow in elevations above 10,000 feet could reach levels of four to eight inches.

Towns included in the statement include Pinedale, La Barge, Big Piney, Farson, Kemmerer, Cokeville, Lake, Mammoth, Old Faithful, Jackson, Afton, Alpine, Star Valley Ranch, and Thayne, . Towns included in the second Special Weather Statement include Cody, Meeteetse, Thermopolis, Worland, Buffalo, Kaycee, Dubois, Riverton, Shoshoni, Lander, and Jeffrey City.

Campers, hunters and other outdoor interests should stay informed of the latest developments on this first cold, wet, and white, storm system of the pre-fall season. Some of the higher trails in the mountains could be covered by a significant amount of snow later Friday into Saturday.

The special weather statements issued this morning are below:

Yellowstone National Park-Absaroka Mountains-Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains-Jackson Hole-Wind River Mountains West-Wind River Mountains East-Star Valley-Salt River and Wyoming Ranges-Upper Green River Basin Foothills-Upper Green River Basin-South Lincoln County- Including the cities of Lake, Mammoth, Old Faithful, Jackson, Afton, Alpine, Star Valley Ranch, Thayne, Pinedale, La Barge, Big Piney, Farson, Kemmerer, and Cokeville …Major Change To Cold and Wet Conditions Thursday Night Through Saturday… …Significant Mountain Snow Possible Friday into Saturday… A cold storm system over the Gulf of Alaska will drop southeast into the Great Basin later Thursday into Friday and swing east across the area Friday night and Saturday. Widespread showers and some thunderstorms are expected ahead of this system Thursday into Thursday night. Only the highest peaks will see snow from the first part of this storm. However, as a strong cold front moves in Friday, much colder air will be ushered in along with falling snow levels. Widespread rain will continue across the lower elevations while snow levels fall from above 10,000 feet Thursday night to at or near the valley and basin floors Friday night. Significant mountain snow is expected over most of the western mountains later Friday into Friday night as much colder air moves in and snow levels lower. It’s quite possible that the western mountains see 4 to 8 inches of snow with over a foot above 10,000 feet during this period. Even the Jackson Valley and Upper Green River Basin Foothills could see a dusting of snow later Friday night. Campers, hunters and other outdoor interests should keep abreast of the latest developments on this first cold, wet, and white, storm system of the pre-fall season. Some of the higher trails in the mountains could be covered by a significant amount of snow later Friday into Saturday. Pay attention to the latest forecast and plan accordingly. Freezing temperatures will likely impact much of the western valleys and basins Sunday morning behind this system. Stay tuned for further statements from your National Weather Service office in Riverton.

Cody Foothills-North Big Horn Basin-Southwest Big Horn Basin-Southeast Big Horn Basin-Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains-Bighorn Mountains West-Bighorn Mountains Southeast-Northeast Johnson County-Southeast Johnson County-Upper Wind River Basin-Wind River Basin-Lander Foothills- Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range- Including the cities of Cody, Meeteetse, Thermopolis, Worland, Buffalo, Kaycee, Dubois, Riverton, Shoshoni, Lander, and Jeffrey City …Major Change To Colder and Wet Conditions Thursday Night Through Saturday… …Significant Mountain Snow Possible Friday into Saturday… A cold storm system over the Gulf of Alaska will drop southeast into the Great Basin later Thursday into Friday and swing east across the area Friday night and Saturday. Widespread showers and some thunderstorms are expected ahead of this system Thursday into Thursday night. Only the highest peaks will see snow from the first part of this storm. However, as a strong cold front moves in Friday, much colder air will be ushered in along with falling snow levels. Widespread rain will continue across the lower elevations while snow levels fall from above 10,000 feet Thursday night lowering to between 6000 and 7000 feet Friday night and Saturday morning. Significant snow is expected over Bighorn mountains later Friday through Saturday as much colder air moves in and snow levels lower. It’s quite possible that the Big Horn mountains see 4 to 8 inches of snow with over a foot above 10,000 feet during this period. The lower elevations will see periods of rain during this period, possibly mixing with or changing to snow above 6,000 to 7000 feet late Friday night or early Saturday. Campers, hunters and other outdoor interests should keep abreast of the latest developments on this first cold, wet, and white, storm system of the pre-fall season. Some of the higher trails in the Big Horn mountains could be covered by a significant amount of snow later Friday into Saturday. Pay attention to the latest forecast and plan accordingly. Freezing temperatures are also possible in the low lying areas Sunday morning behind this system. Stay tuned for further statements from your National Weather Service office in Riverton.