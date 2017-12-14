Snow Expected Saturday

Snow is expected across the region on Saturday.

Colder air will begin to stream into the region Friday night, and snow is expected to begin in Sweetwater County after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Snowfall amounts between one and two inches are expected in Green River and Rock Springs. Some areas of Wyoming, primarily eastern Fremont County and Natrona County, may get up to six inches of snow. Five to 10 inches of snow is possible in the Teton Mountains, eastern slopes of the Wind River Range, and in the Big Horn Mountains.

Colder temperatures are expected between Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s high temperatures are expected to be near freezing, and Sunday’s lows could drop to around 10 degrees.

Winds are expected to blow between 15 and 30 miles per hour throughout the snow event with gusts stronger at times.