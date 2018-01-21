Preliminary storm information from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
The following are preliminary snowfall amounts for Western and Central Wyoming from early Friday morning through midnight Saturday night. Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures.
Green River – 2 inches.
Wamsutter – 2 inches.
Buckboard Marina – 2 inches.
Rock Springs – 1 to 2 inches
Lander Airport – 8.1 inches.
Riverton – 5.3 inches.
South Pass – 4 inches.
Kemmerer – 5 inches.
Afton – 3.2 inches.
Casper Airport – 8.1 inches.
Jackson Hole – Mid Mountain – 4 inches.
Yellowstone National Park – 8 to 12 inches
Be the first to comment on "Snow Totals From The National Weather Service"