Snow Totals From The National Weather Service

Preliminary storm information from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

The following are preliminary snowfall amounts for Western and Central Wyoming from early Friday morning through midnight Saturday night. Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures.

Green River – 2 inches.

Wamsutter – 2 inches.

Buckboard Marina – 2 inches.

Rock Springs – 1 to 2 inches

Lander Airport – 8.1 inches.

Riverton – 5.3 inches.

South Pass – 4 inches.

Kemmerer – 5 inches.

Afton – 3.2 inches.

Casper Airport – 8.1 inches.

Jackson Hole – Mid Mountain – 4 inches.

Yellowstone National Park – 8 to 12 inches