Snow Totals Through Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued preliminary snow reports from Sunday night through Tuesday evening.

Below are the preliminary totals from the National Weather Service:

...Preliminary Snowfall Totals from Sunday night through Tuesday... Below is a collection of snowfall reports through Tuesday evening from various sources. Some snowfall reports below are only through about 7 or 8 AM Tuesday. Snotel sites are through around 3 PM Tuesday. Note: SnoTELS (Snow Telemetry) are remote sensing sites in high mountain watersheds. Snowfall data from SNOTELS are estimated based on snow water equivalent. Location Snowfall Big Horn County... Basin... 3 inches. Greybull... 0.7 inches. 9 ENE Greybull... 0.6 inches. 9 NNW Shell... 0.1 inches. Fremont County... 6 SW Lander... 13.8 inches. 1 SE Lander... 12 inches. Hudson... 11.3 inches. Lander... 9 to 11 inches. 9.5 SW Lander... 11 inches. Lander Airport... 10.6 inches. Riverton Downtown... 10.3 inches. Riverton... 8 to 10 inches. 6 NE Riverton... 10 inches. Townsend Creek Snotel... 10 inches. Lander... 10 inches. Deer Park Snotel... 9 inches. South Pass Snotel... 9 inches. 9 S Lander... 8.7 inches. 1 NW Crowheart... 8 inches. Jeffrey City... 7 inches. Hobbs Park Snotel... 6 inches. Burris... 5 inches. St. Lawrence Alt Snotel... 5 inches. Burroughs Creek Snotel... 5 inches. Little Warm Snotel... 5 inches. Cold Springs Snotel... 5 inches. Atlantic City... 4.5 inches. Dubois... 4 inches. Brooks Lake... 3 inches. Brooks Lake Lodge... 3 inches. Hot Springs County... Owl Creek Snotel... 11 inches. Thermopolis... Around 8 inches. Kirby... 4.5 inches. 9 NE Thermopolis... 3.1 inches. Johnson County... Cloud Peak Reservoir Snotel... 2 inches. Hansen Sawmill Snotel... 2 inches. Buffalo... 1.7 inches. 4 SSW Buffalo... 1.5 inches. Buffalo... 1.2 inches. Bear Trap Meadow Snotel... 1 inch. Little Goose Snotel... 1 inch. Lincoln County... Willow Creek Snotel... 16 inches. Star Valley Ranch... 15.5 inches. Hams Fork Snotel... 14 inches. Kelley Ranger Station Snotel... 14 inches. Commissary Ridge... 13 inches. Alpine... 12.5 inches. Cokeville... 12 inches. Cottonwood Creek Snotel... 12 inches. Star Valley Ranch... 12 inches. 2 SE Thayne... 11.2 inches. Salt River Summit Snotel... 11 inches. Indian Creek Snotel... 11 inches. Diamondville... 11 inches. Blind Bull Summit Snotel... 9 inches. Box Y Ranch... 9 inches. Spring Creek Divide Snotel... 9 inches. Fossil Butte... 8.4 inches. 3 SE Bedford... 8 inches. Blind Bull Summit... 7 inches. 5 SSE Smoot... 7 inches. Afton... 6.4 inches. 2 NW Afton... 4 inches. 3 S Fontenelle Dam... 2 inches. Natrona County... Casper Airport... 8 inches. Casper... 7 to 10 inches. Casper Mountain Snotel... 8 inches. Powder River... 5 inches. Grave Spring Snotel... 3 inches. Park County... Marquette Snotel... 11 inches. Timber Creek Snotel... 7 inches. 3 NE Sunshine... 3.7 inches. Meeteetse... 3 inches. Kirwin Snotel... 3 inches. Cody... 2 to 3 inches. Blackwater Snotel... 2 inches. 26 SW Cody... 1.8 inches. 3 NE Clark... 1 inch. Younts Peak Snotel... 1 inch. 4 SW Powell... 1 inch. Pahaska... 0.2 inches. Sublette County... Big Sandy Opening Snotel... 12 inches. East Rim Divide Snotel... 12 inches. New Fork Lake Snotel... 10 inches. 1 N Pinedale... 10 inches. Loomis Park Snotel... 10 inches. Larsen Creek Snotel... 9 inches. 26 NNW Pinedale... 8 inches. Big Piney... 8 inches. Snider Basin Snotel... 8 inches. Daniel Fish Hatchery... 8 inches. Triple Peak Snotel... 8 inches. Kendall Ranger Station Snotel... 7 inches. Elkhart Park G.S. Snotel... 7 inches. 14 NW Pinedale... 6.5 inches. Boulder Rearing Station... 5 inches. Bondurant... 4.3 inches. 13 NE Big Piney... 4 inches. Gunsite Pass Snotel... 1 inch. Sweetwater County... Farson... 14 to 16 inches. Green River... 10 to 14 inches. Superior... 13 inches. Point of Rocks... 12 inches. Rock Springs... 6 to 8 inches. Burntfork... 6 inches. Wamsutter... 3.5 inches. Teton County... Jackson Hole - Rendezvous Bowl... 19 inches. Jackson Hole - Raymer... 15 inches. Jackson Hole - Mid Mountain... 15 inches. 5 NW Jackson... 12.5 inches. Phillips Bench Snotel... 12 inches. 2 NE Teton Village... 10 inches. Granite Creek Snotel... 10 inches. Jackson Hole - Base... 9 inches. Grand Targhee - Chief Joseph... 8.5 inches. Base Camp Snotel... 8 inches. Moose... 7.3 inches. Jackson... 7 inches. Togwotee Pass Snotel... 7 inches. Snow King... 7 inches. Jackson... 6.3 inches. Jackson Dam... 4.4 inches. Grand Targhee Snotel... 4 inches. 12 NE Jackson... 3.5 inches. Darwin Ranch... 3.2 inches. Grassy Lake Snotel... 3 inches. Gros Ventre Summit Snotel... 2 inches. Togwotee Mountain Lodge... 1.1 inches. 1 NNW Alta... 1 inch. Snake River Stn Snotel... 1 inch. Washakie County... 16 SSE Ten Sleep... 4.3 inches. 8 SW Worland... 3 inches. Winchester... 3 inches. 4 N Ten Sleep... 2.6 inches. Ten Sleep... 2.4 inches. Middle Powder Snotel... 2 inches. Worland... 2 inches. Yellowstone National Park... Lewis Lake Divide Snotel... 3 inches. Snake River Ranger Station... 1.5 inches. Parker Peak Snotel... 1 inch. Tower Falls Ranger Station... 1 inch. Canyon Snotel... 1 inch. Lamar Ranger Station... 0.5 inches.