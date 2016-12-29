Snowfall Totals and Peak Wind Reports for December 27-28

The National Weather Service in Riverton has released the final storm information for December 27-28, 2016. Information provided includes snowfall totals and peak wind reports.

Sweetwater County did not receive measurable snowfall during the storm, but wind gusts reached over 50 mph. The strongest gust was seen in Park County where one gust was reported at 96 mph. Other parts of the state saw gusts above 80 mph.

Peak wind reports over the last 48 hours, or from 4 p.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Wednesday are listed below.

***** 48 Hour Peak Wind Reports *****

Location Speed Time/Date Elevation (ft.)

…Fremont County…

7 SW Muddy Gap 80 MPH 1250 PM 12/27 7380

Beaver Rim 62 MPH 0541 AM 12/27 6784

Jeffrey City 61 MPH 0527 AM 12/27 6374

Red Canyon 60 MPH 1235 PM 12/27 6768

10 N Dubois 55 MPH 1157 AM 12/28 8085

10 W Fort Washakie 51 MPH 1001 AM 12/27 9235

Dubois Airport 47 MPH 1155 AM 12/28 7297

Crowheart 45 MPH 0945 AM 12/28 6099

2 W South Pass City 45 MPH 0416 PM 12/26 8185

8 W South Pass City 41 MPH 0250 PM 12/28 8120

Riverton Airport 39 MPH 0240 PM 12/28 5525

…Hot Springs County…

Boysen Peak 46 MPH 1135 PM 12/27 7300

10 S Meeteetse 41 MPH 1042 AM 12/28 7127

Thermopolis 40 MPH 0910 PM 12/27 4426

…Johnson County…

7 SW Barnum 63 MPH 1046 AM 12/27 6440

18 NW Buffalo 60 MPH 1047 AM 12/27 8604

12 N Kaycee 48 MPH 0131 AM 12/27 5287

25 ESE Buffalo 48 MPH 1240 PM 12/27 4657

5 ESE Story 45 MPH 1216 PM 12/28 4673

Buffalo Airport 44 MPH 0254 PM 12/28 4970

Kaycee 40 MPH 1101 AM 12/27 4681

20 SW Echeta 40 MPH 1245 PM 12/27 4068

…Natrona County…

Casper Outer Drive 85 MPH 1216 PM 12/27 5463

16 S Hiland 83 MPH 1110 AM 12/27 6380

Casper Airport 64 MPH 0935 AM 12/27 5320

20 N Casper 58 MPH 1206 PM 12/27 5677

7 W Alcova 54 MPH 1030 AM 12/27 6342

Natrona 51 MPH 0240 PM 12/27 5589

2 SE Hiland 48 MPH 0705 AM 12/27 6134

8 S Casper 46 MPH 0452 PM 12/27 7740

…Park County…

5 WNW Clark 96 MPH 1236 PM 12/27 4659

Chief Joseph Hwy 80 MPH 0710 AM 12/28 8136

1 W Clark 64 MPH 1059 AM 12/27 4270

10 WNW Cody 64 MPH 0640 AM 12/27 8401

Powell Airport 61 MPH 0135 PM 12/27 5050

2 WSW Cody 59 MPH 0719 PM 12/26 5167

20 SW Cody 51 MPH 1056 PM 12/26 5843

Crandall 48 MPH 0912 AM 12/27 6640

3 E Pahaska 48 MPH 1257 PM 12/28 7500

Powell 46 MPH 0445 PM 12/26 4386

Cody Airport 46 MPH 0726 PM 12/26 5100

…Sublette County…

21 W Big Piney 43 MPH 0209 PM 12/28 8200

…Sweetwater County…

I 80 – Mile Marker 142 52 MPH 0140 PM 12/28 7162

Rock Springs Airport 48 MPH 0157 PM 12/28 6760

I 80 – Mile Marker 124 47 MPH 0206 PM 12/28 6475

15 SE Rock Springs 46 MPH 0244 PM 12/28 7550

I 80 – Mile Marker 131 46 MPH 1245 PM 12/28 6636

I 80 – Mile Marker 184 45 MPH 1246 PM 12/28 7112

1 NNE Green River 45 MPH 0207 PM 12/28 6315

5 SSE Point Of Rocks 45 MPH 0115 PM 12/28 6568

8 E Rock Springs 44 MPH 0225 PM 12/28 6339

23 W Wamsutter 42 MPH 0110 PM 12/28 6804

I 80 – Mile Marker 157 42 MPH 0220 PM 12/28 6965

7 WSW Rock Springs 42 MPH 1200 PM 12/28 6238

6 WSW Rock Springs 41 MPH 0125 PM 12/28 6212

…Teton County…

Summit – Jackson Resort 58 MPH 0730 PM 12/27 10318

5 ENE Alta – Freds Mtn 40 MPH 0915 PM 12/27 9840

…Washakie County…

15 SSW Big Trails 51 MPH 0840 AM 12/27 6554

12 ENE Ten Sleep 41 MPH 1214 PM 12/28 8202

Most of the snow totals fell on Tuesday, December 27th.

***** Snowfall Reports *****

Location Snowfall

Fremont County…

South Pass Snotel… 8 inches.

Deer Park Snotel… 6 inches.

Brooks Lake… 4 inches.

Burroughs Creek Snotel… 3 inches.

Castle Creek Snotel… 3 inches.

Cold Springs Snotel… 1 inch.

Hobbs Park Snotel… 1 inch.

Little Warm Snotel… 1 inch.

Lincoln County…

Blind Bull Summit… 13 inches.

Box Y Ranch… 10 inches.

Blind Bull Summit Snotel… 8 inches.

Commissary Ridge… 8 inches.

Star Valley Ranch… 6 inches.

Alpine… 5.5 inches.

Indian Creek Snotel… 5 inches.

Willow Creek Snotel… 4 inches.

Cottonwood Creek Snotel… 4 inches.

Hams Fork Snotel… 4 inches.

Spring Creek Divide Snotel… 4 inches.

Kelley Ranger Station Snotel… 3 inches.

Salt River Summit Snotel… 2 inches.

Park County…

Younts Peak Snotel… 3 inches.

Evening Star Snotel… 3 inches.

Wolverine Snotel… 2 inches.

Beartooth Lake Snotel… 2 inches.

Blackwater Snotel… 1 inch.

Kirwin Snotel… 1 inch.

Sublette County…

Loomis Park Snotel… 8 inches.

Snider Basin Snotel… 6 inches.

Kendall Ranger Station Snotel… 6 inches.

Bondurant… 5.3 inches.

Triple Peak Snotel… 5 inches.

New Fork Lake Snotel… 4 inches.

Larsen Creek Snotel… 4 inches.

Big Sandy Opening Snotel… 4 inches.

Elkhart Park G.S. Snotel… 4 inches.

East Rim Divide Snotel… 3 inches.

Gunsite Pass Snotel… 1 inch.

Daniel Fish Hatchery… 1 inch.

Teton County…

Grassy Lake Snotel… 14 inches.

Jackson Hole – Rendezvous Bowl… 12 inches.

Grand Targhee – Chief Joseph… 11 inches.

Jackson Hole – Raymer… 11 inches.

Grand Targhee Snotel… 10 inches.

Jackson Hole – Mid Mountain… 10 inches.

Togwotee Mountain Lodge… 8 inches.

Base Camp Snotel… 6 inches.

Granite Creek Snotel… 6 inches.

Phillips Bench Snotel… 5 inches.

Snake River Stn Snotel… 5 inches.

Jackson Hole – Base… 5 inches.

Snow King… 5 inches.

2 NE Teton Village… 4 inches.

Togwotee Pass Snotel… 4 inches.

Gros Ventre Summit Snotel… 3 inches.

Jackson… 3 inches.

Darwin Ranch… 2 inches.

1 NNW Alta… 1 inch.

Yellowstone National Park…

Lewis Lake Divide Snotel… 10 inches.

Thumb Divide Snotel… 3 inches.

Canyon Snotel… 2 inches.

Parker Peak Snotel… 2 inches.

Sylvan Lake Snotel… 2 inches.

Sylvan Road Snotel… 2 inches.

Snake River Ranger Station… 1.2 inches.

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.