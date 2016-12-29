Latest

Snowfall Totals and Peak Wind Reports for December 27-28

December 29, 2016

The National Weather Service in Riverton has released the final storm information for December 27-28, 2016. Information provided includes snowfall totals and peak wind reports.

Sweetwater County did not receive measurable snowfall during the storm, but wind gusts reached over 50 mph. The strongest gust was seen in Park County where one gust was reported at 96 mph. Other parts of the state saw gusts above 80 mph. Airport

Peak wind reports over the last 48 hours, or from 4 p.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Wednesday are listed below.

***** 48 Hour Peak Wind Reports *****

Location                     Speed     Time/Date       Elevation (ft.)

…Fremont County…

7 SW Muddy Gap               80 MPH    1250 PM 12/27   7380

Beaver Rim                   62 MPH    0541 AM 12/27   6784

Jeffrey City                 61 MPH    0527 AM 12/27   6374

Red Canyon                   60 MPH    1235 PM 12/27   6768

10 N Dubois                  55 MPH    1157 AM 12/28   8085

10 W Fort Washakie           51 MPH    1001 AM 12/27   9235

Dubois Airport               47 MPH    1155 AM 12/28   7297

Crowheart                    45 MPH    0945 AM 12/28   6099

2 W South Pass City          45 MPH    0416 PM 12/26   8185

8 W South Pass City          41 MPH    0250 PM 12/28   8120

Riverton Airport             39 MPH    0240 PM 12/28   5525

…Hot Springs County…

Boysen Peak                  46 MPH    1135 PM 12/27   7300

10 S Meeteetse               41 MPH    1042 AM 12/28   7127

Thermopolis                  40 MPH    0910 PM 12/27   4426

…Johnson County…

7 SW Barnum                  63 MPH    1046 AM 12/27   6440

18 NW Buffalo                60 MPH    1047 AM 12/27   8604

12 N Kaycee                  48 MPH    0131 AM 12/27   5287

25 ESE Buffalo               48 MPH    1240 PM 12/27   4657

5 ESE Story                  45 MPH    1216 PM 12/28   4673

Buffalo Airport              44 MPH    0254 PM 12/28   4970

Kaycee                       40 MPH    1101 AM 12/27   4681

20 SW Echeta                 40 MPH    1245 PM 12/27   4068

…Natrona County…

Casper Outer Drive           85 MPH    1216 PM 12/27   5463

16 S Hiland                  83 MPH    1110 AM 12/27   6380

Casper Airport               64 MPH    0935 AM 12/27   5320

20 N Casper                  58 MPH    1206 PM 12/27   5677

7 W Alcova                   54 MPH    1030 AM 12/27   6342

Natrona                      51 MPH    0240 PM 12/27   5589

2 SE Hiland                  48 MPH    0705 AM 12/27   6134

8 S Casper                   46 MPH    0452 PM 12/27   7740

…Park County…

5 WNW Clark                  96 MPH    1236 PM 12/27   4659

Chief Joseph Hwy             80 MPH    0710 AM 12/28   8136

1 W Clark                    64 MPH    1059 AM 12/27   4270

10 WNW Cody                  64 MPH    0640 AM 12/27   8401

Powell Airport               61 MPH    0135 PM 12/27   5050

2 WSW Cody                   59 MPH    0719 PM 12/26   5167

20 SW Cody                   51 MPH    1056 PM 12/26   5843

Crandall                     48 MPH    0912 AM 12/27   6640

3 E Pahaska                  48 MPH    1257 PM 12/28   7500

Powell                       46 MPH    0445 PM 12/26   4386

Cody Airport                 46 MPH    0726 PM 12/26   5100

…Sublette County…

21 W Big Piney               43 MPH    0209 PM 12/28   8200

…Sweetwater County…

I 80 – Mile Marker 142       52 MPH    0140 PM 12/28   7162

Rock Springs Airport         48 MPH    0157 PM 12/28   6760

I 80 – Mile Marker 124       47 MPH    0206 PM 12/28   6475

15 SE Rock Springs           46 MPH    0244 PM 12/28   7550

I 80 – Mile Marker 131       46 MPH    1245 PM 12/28   6636

I 80 – Mile Marker 184       45 MPH    1246 PM 12/28   7112

1 NNE Green River            45 MPH    0207 PM 12/28   6315

5 SSE Point Of Rocks         45 MPH    0115 PM 12/28   6568

8 E Rock Springs             44 MPH    0225 PM 12/28   6339

23 W Wamsutter               42 MPH    0110 PM 12/28   6804

I 80 – Mile Marker 157       42 MPH    0220 PM 12/28   6965

7 WSW Rock Springs           42 MPH    1200 PM 12/28   6238

6 WSW Rock Springs           41 MPH    0125 PM 12/28   6212

…Teton County…

Summit – Jackson Resort      58 MPH    0730 PM 12/27   10318

5 ENE Alta – Freds Mtn       40 MPH    0915 PM 12/27   9840

…Washakie County…

15 SSW Big Trails            51 MPH    0840 AM 12/27   6554

12 ENE Ten Sleep             41 MPH    1214 PM 12/28   8202

Most of the snow totals fell on Tuesday, December 27th.

***** Snowfall Reports *****

Location                              Snowfall

Fremont County…

South Pass Snotel…                 8 inches.

Deer Park Snotel…                  6 inches.

Brooks Lake…                       4 inches.

Burroughs Creek Snotel…            3 inches.

Castle Creek Snotel…               3 inches.

Cold Springs Snotel…               1 inch.

Hobbs Park Snotel…                 1 inch.

Little Warm Snotel…                1 inch.

Lincoln County…

Blind Bull Summit…                13 inches.

Box Y Ranch…                      10 inches.

Blind Bull Summit Snotel…          8 inches.

Commissary Ridge…                  8 inches.

Star Valley Ranch…                 6 inches.

Alpine…                          5.5 inches.

Indian Creek Snotel…               5 inches.

Willow Creek Snotel…               4 inches.

Cottonwood Creek Snotel…           4 inches.

Hams Fork Snotel…                  4 inches.

Spring Creek Divide Snotel…        4 inches.

Kelley Ranger Station Snotel…      3 inches.

Salt River Summit Snotel…          2 inches.

Park County…

Younts Peak Snotel…                3 inches.

Evening Star Snotel…               3 inches.

Wolverine Snotel…                  2 inches.

Beartooth Lake Snotel…             2 inches.

Blackwater Snotel…                 1 inch.

Kirwin Snotel…                     1 inch.

Sublette County…

Loomis Park Snotel…                8 inches.

Snider Basin Snotel…               6 inches.

Kendall Ranger Station Snotel…     6 inches.

Bondurant…                       5.3 inches.

Triple Peak Snotel…                5 inches.

New Fork Lake Snotel…              4 inches.

Larsen Creek Snotel…               4 inches.

Big Sandy Opening Snotel…          4 inches.

Elkhart Park G.S. Snotel…          4 inches.

East Rim Divide Snotel…            3 inches.

Gunsite Pass Snotel…               1 inch.

Daniel Fish Hatchery…              1 inch.

Teton County…

Grassy Lake Snotel…               14 inches.

Jackson Hole – Rendezvous Bowl…   12 inches.

Grand Targhee – Chief Joseph…     11 inches.

Jackson Hole – Raymer…            11 inches.

Grand Targhee Snotel…             10 inches.

Jackson Hole – Mid Mountain…      10 inches.

Togwotee Mountain Lodge…           8 inches.

Base Camp Snotel…                  6 inches.

Granite Creek Snotel…              6 inches.

Phillips Bench Snotel…             5 inches.

Snake River Stn Snotel…            5 inches.

Jackson Hole – Base…               5 inches.

Snow King…                         5 inches.

2 NE Teton Village…                4 inches.

Togwotee Pass Snotel…              4 inches.

Gros Ventre Summit Snotel…         3 inches.

Jackson…                           3 inches.

Darwin Ranch…                      2 inches.

1 NNW Alta…                        1 inch.

Yellowstone National Park…

Lewis Lake Divide Snotel…         10 inches.

Thumb Divide Snotel…               3 inches.

Canyon Snotel…                     2 inches.

Parker Peak Snotel…                2 inches.

Sylvan Lake Snotel…                2 inches.

Sylvan Road Snotel…                2 inches.

Snake River Ranger Station…      1.2 inches.

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.

