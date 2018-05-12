So How Much Rain Did We Receive…Offically?

Form sprinkles to drizzle to rain to downpours, Southwest Wyoming experience all sorts of rainy weather conditions yesterday. Here are some of the rain totals courtesy of the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Below are precipitation (mainly rain) since Thursday through Friday night:

Sweetwater County…

12 mile West of Green River – 2.53″

Green River – 1.84″

Rock Springs – 1.41″

3 miles Northwest of Rock Springs – 0.88″

15 mile Southeast of Rock Springs – 0.74″

4 mile Northeast of Bitter Creek – 0.73″

Fremont County…

Riverton Forecast Office – 0.69″

3 mile Northeast of South Pass City – 0.65″

Sublette County…

7 miles Northeast of Pinedale – 0.94″

Pinedale – 0.62″

9 mile East of Big Piney – 0.50″

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.