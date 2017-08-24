Solar Eclipse Is Largest One-Day Event In Wyoming History

The total solar eclipse that swept across Wyoming on Monday has earned the title of the largest one-day event in the state’s history.

While it will take time for exact number to be accumulated, state officials already say there’s no doubt that the eclipse brought in more visitors than any other event—and no other event even comes close.

“In the scope of the summer, Cheyenne Frontier days is certainly one of the largest annual events that’s hosted in Wyoming,” said Diane Shober, executive director for the Wyoming Office of Tourism. “And if you collectively add up all of the other events that take place during that same time across the state, there’s no way that I think it would even come close to eclipsing the Great American Solar Eclipse.”

With all Wyoming communities focused on the eclipse, Shober described the event as a “unifying experience” for the state as a whole.

“It’s safe to say that this was the largest one-day event our state has ever seen,” said Tia Troy, Media and Public Relations Manager for the Wyoming Office of Tourism. “The eclipse put an incredible spotlight on Wyoming and introduced our state to a national and international audience, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have so many people discovering Wyoming.”

All the national and international attention could pay off down the road by peaking interest in those viewing the festivities on television.

Return visits are also a possibility as initial survey findings show that most of the visitors who came to the Cowboy State for eclipse viewing were first-time visitors who could return to the state later in life following their eclipse experience.

“I believe that’s what’s really powerful is we had a way to introduce Wyoming to the world, to the rest of the United States in a way that we’ve never been able to do before,” said Shober. “And from the standpoint of developing the visitor economy, you know, this is exactly what you want—that first-time exposure and for the visitor to have a positive experience.”

The Wyoming Office of Tourism is in the process of conducting a full economic impact analysis of the total solar eclipse. The analysis will include information like how much money was spent in the state and how many visitors viewed the eclipse in Wyoming.

While the exact number of visitors is not currently known, the Wyoming Department of Transportation says updated numbers indicate traffic counts for Monday showed an increase of more than 550,000 vehicles compared to a five-year average for the same time frame.

The economic impact analysis is expected to be released in October.