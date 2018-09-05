Solid Progress Continues On Britania Mountain Fire, Now 89% Contained

The Britania Mountain Fire is currently 32,089 acres and the fire is 89% contained. Yesterday crews took advantage of slightly lower temperatures and higher relative humidity to strengthening containment lines. Gusty winds associated with the passing of a cold front tested containment lines resulting in no new fire growth. In Division W engines and hand crews mopped up hot spots and continued to hold gains from previous days. On Division Z crews added depth to containment lines by extinguishing heat to prevent fire spread. Structure protection remained in place around structures along Palmer Canyon Road. Divisions A and M were patrolled by engine crews and resources continued suppression rehabilitation on the eastern flank of the fire.

On Wednesday, the majority of resources will be focused in Division W and Z on the west and southwest flanks of the fire. Fire crews will continue with mop up, extinguishing heat and adding depth to containment lines. Crews will continue mopping up around and protecting structures in Palmer Canyon and Paradise subdivision. Engines assigned to Divisions A and M on the north and east flanks of the fire will patrol firelines and mop up to the degree necessary to keep the fire within the established perimeter. Crews will continue suppression repair on cold sections of the fire.

Advertisement

Transition: Starting Wednesday morning a Wyoming State Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the Britania Mountain Fire. This is a natural progression of events as the percentage of containment increases and fire activity begins to decrease, threats to the values at risk are reduced. The Type 3 Team will retain sufficient resources to suppress the fire while right-sizing the organization.

Weather & Fuel Conditions: A southeasterly flow will move over the fire area today providing the potential for showers in some areas. Periods of cloud cover will help keep temperatures cooler than normal and relative humidity will be slightly higher at 32-38%. Winds are expected to be 5-10 mph out of the southeast, with gusts to 25 mph on ridgetops. Today’s conditions should aid firefighters as fire behavior is expected to be minimal within the containment lines.

Evacuations and Closures: Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for residences north of Palmer Canyon Road in Platte County west of the Laramie River to the Albany County line. Evacuations are also in place for Albany County residents from the Platte County line to Cottonwood Road. Palmer Canyon Road remains closed in the fire area in both Platte County and Albany County.

To sign up for emergency alerts, residents of Platte County can visit https://bit.ly/2Lyewed ; Albany County residents can visit https://bit.ly/2wx8wwO to sign up. Evacuees and property owners affected by the fire in Platte County should email emergmgmt@plattecountywyoming.com with contact information including name, address, email, and phone number. Evacuees and property owners affected by the fire in Albany County should email ema@co.albany.wy.us with the same information. This contact information will be used by the respective emergency management agency to provide recovery information to homeowners.

Advertisement

Fire Restrictions: Fire restrictions are in effect in Platte County. Details on those restrictions can be found at Fire restrictions are in effect in Platte County. Details on those restrictions can be found at https://bit.ly/2wu4Psl or call (307) 331-8521. There are no fire restrictions in effect for Albany County.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for the Britania Mountain Fire remains in effect around the entire fire area, including restrictions on unmanned aircraft systems (drones).

Britania Mountain Fire Statistics:

Size: 32,089 acres

Containment: 89%

Total Personnel: 350

Cause: Lightning

Location: Approximately 6 miles west of Wheatland, WY